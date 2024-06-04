Canlaon City under state of calamity due to Kanlaon Volcano eruption

The local government of Canlaon has placed Canlaon City in a state of calamity following the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano on Monday.

“We were told that the city of Canlaon in Negros Oriental already declared a state of calamity but we have yet to receive ‘yung official copy of the resolution,” OCD spokesperson Edgar Posadas said in an interview with PTV.

Canlaon City Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas has recommended placing the city under a state of calamity.

Five barangays in the city were affected by the volcanic eruption, namely Pula, Masulog, Malaiba, Lumampao, and Linothangan.

A total of 1,562 individuals from 210 families in Negros Occidental have been evacuated following the eruption.

The volcano has erupted emitting plumes as high as 5,000 meters.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has also raised Alert Level 2 for the entire province.

The alert level means there is a slight increase in volcanic earthquakes and steam activity.

Mt. Kanlaon erupted at 6:51 PM according to state volcanologists. The eruption lasted for 6 minutes and was followed by volcanic-tectonic quakes.

“Mayroon din tayong natatanggap na mga reports na sulfur smell at pag-ulan ng abo sa mga pamayanan sa bandang kanlurang bahagi ng bulkan, ito ay bineverify na natin,” Ma. Antonia Bornas, PHIVOLCS Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division chief said in an interview on GMA News.

Residents of the La Castellana town, La Carlota City and Canlaon City have been warned of ash fall.

“Sa ngayon, wala tayong indikasyon na lumalala yung activity except na meron po tayong patuloy na paglabas ng plume,” said Bornas.