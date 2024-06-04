Bamban Mayor Alice Guo ready to take DNA test says lawyer

The lawyer of Bamban City Mayor Alice Guo said that she is willing to take a DNA test to prove her citizenship.

It was not clear though if the samples were with Wen Yi Lin, a Chinese national who is suspected of being Guo’s actual mother, or Amelia Leal, whom the mayor said is her mother.

In an interview with GMA, Guo’s lawyer said that the the mayor is ready to take the DNA test anytime.

“Wala namang problema ‘yan kung lumabas ‘yung kasambahay na ‘yan,” David said.

Guo previously claimed that she was the love child of her father and their former househelper. The Philippine Statistics Authority said they could not find documents of Guo’s supposed mother from their records.

The Guo camp also reacted to the preventive suspension ordered by the Ombudsman against Guo.

“Inaasahan namin na mag fa-file sila ng kaso sa Ombudsman, pero hindi namin inaasahan na mag pre-preventive suspension siya,” he said.

Guo said she will comply with the Ombudsman order.

“Ako po ay sumasang-ayon sa proseso ng batas at tinatanggap ang pasya ng Ombudsman pero ilalaban ko ang aking kaso. Nais ko rin pong iparating na wala akong kasalanan at tapat akong nagsisilbi sa ating bayan at mamamayan,” she said.