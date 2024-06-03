Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE weather sees sunny days ahead

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal21 seconds ago

The National Center of Meteorology has posted its weather forecast for June 3 to 7, 2024, predicting sunny days for the week.

According to the NCM, the expected highest temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 41°C on Tuesday, 42°C on Wednesday, 44°C on Thursday, and 43°C on Friday. Meanwhile, Dubai will have an expected highest temperature of 38°C on Tuesday, 35°C on Wednesday, 39°C on Thursday, and 40°C on Friday.

Sharjah will also have expected high temperatures of 42°C on Tuesday, 43°C on Wednesday, 45°C on Thursday, and 44°C on Friday.

To stay cool in the hot weather, the public may use sunscreens, bring along reusable water bottles to stay hydrated, and wear loose and light clothes.

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

