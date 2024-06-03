UAE weather sees sunny days ahead

The National Center of Meteorology has posted its weather forecast for June 3 to 7, 2024, predicting sunny days for the week.

According to the NCM, the expected highest temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 41°C on Tuesday, 42°C on Wednesday, 44°C on Thursday, and 43°C on Friday. Meanwhile, Dubai will have an expected highest temperature of 38°C on Tuesday, 35°C on Wednesday, 39°C on Thursday, and 40°C on Friday.

Sharjah will also have expected high temperatures of 42°C on Tuesday, 43°C on Wednesday, 45°C on Thursday, and 44°C on Friday.

To stay cool in the hot weather, the public may use sunscreens, bring along reusable water bottles to stay hydrated, and wear loose and light clothes.