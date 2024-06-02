Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE: Abu Dhabi implements ban on Styrofoam products

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal22 seconds ago

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development have announced the implementation of a ban on several Styrofoam products, effective June 1, 2024.

The ban focuses on single-use styrofoam products such as cups, lids, plates, and beverage containers made of expanded polystyrene, as well as food containers used for products intended for immediate consumption.

However, the ban exempts products not designed for single-consumer use, such as large storage boxes, coolers, and trays—especially those used for meat, fruit, and dairy products. Additionally, Styrofoam products used for medical purposes are also exempt.

“Our greater goal is to reduce harmful microplastics from entering the food chain, which can have detrimental effects on human health, biodiversity, and our natural ecosystems. We want the future generations to inherit a bountiful environment filled with all types of species so that they can live in proximity to nature as part of a fruitful lifestyle,” stated Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, the Secretary General of EAD.

This Styrofoam ban is part of the larger Abu Dhabi Single-Use Plastic Policy, which aims to reduce reliance on environmentally harmful single-use products. Similarly, Dubai implements a policy on single-use bags effective June 1 under Executive Council Resolution No. (124) of 2023 on non-plastic items intended for single-use purposes. This ban covers food delivery packaging materials, Styrofoam cups, and plates, among others.

