DMW: No OFWs hurt in Jeddah building collapse incident

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has confirmed through its Migrant Workers’ Office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (MWO-Jeddah), that no Filipino nationals or Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) were harmed in the unfortunate incident of a building that collapsed in central Jeddah on Friday, May 31, 2024.

According to the press release by the DMW, MWO-Jeddah visited the site where the incident occurred as well as nearby hospitals and has reported that no Filipinos have been taken there for treatment so far. Furthermore, the MWO reassured their commitment to monitoring the situation and staying in touch with the local authorities to ensure the safety of overseas Filipinos who are currently in Jeddah.

Local reports indicate that 8 individuals have been rescued from this incident. According to a statement released by the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Jeddah, the collapse transpired within a building situated in the Al-Faisaliah district.