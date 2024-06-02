Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravelUAE News

Abu Dhabi airport lowers parking fees for summer

Zayed International Airport (AUH), also known as Abu Dhabi International Airport, has announced reduced parking rates for travelers flying out of the country and leaving their cars at the airport during the summer season. This can be availed by pre-booking through their website.

Those who will be parking for two to three days will only have to pay a rate of AED225, while those who will park for 3-7 days will be paying AED325. Meanwhile, those who will be parking their car for two weeks or equivalent to eight to 14 days will be paying AED 400.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), AUH stated: “This summer, enjoy reduced rates on fully covered, convenient parking at Zayed International Airport, that’s just 2 minutes away from departures!”

Meanwhile, the standard parking rates start from AED15 for a duration of 6 to 15 minutes. Those who will be parking for more than 15 minutes but less than 30 minutes will have to pay AED25, while those who will park for 31 minutes to 2 hours will be subject to pay AED35.

As for the regular fees, individuals parking their vehicles for up to 24 hours are charged AED125, with an additional AED100 for each subsequent day.

 

