Top 10 passers in 2024 CPA Licensure Examination revealed

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) revealed the top 10 successful examinees in the 2024 Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Licensure Examination.

Nicole Agoy Gonzales from the University of the Cordilleras, formerly known as the Baguio Colleges Foundation (BCF) as well as Hazel Ann Concepcion Sera from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Main, Sta. Mesa, Manila topped the exam with a score of 90.83%.

They were followed by Joseph Camacho Mag-Aso Jr of the Binalbagan Catholic College (90.50%) and Shawn Luther So Chan (90.33%) from De La Salle University-Manila.

Meanwhile, Trisha Tan Huang from De La Salle University-Manila, Terrence Hamlet Dane Sanoy Peralta from Liceco de Cagayan University, and Daniel Cartil Terencio from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Main, Sta. Mesa, Manila all received a score of 90.17%.

According to PRC, 3,155 out of 10,421 passed the Licensure Exam, which was given by the Board of Accountancy in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga and Puerto Princesa, Palawan this May 2024.

PRC urges all successful examinees to personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. It also said that they will announce the date and venue for the oath-taking ceremony at a later time.

See the complete list of the top 10 successful examinees of the 2024 CPA Licensure Examination below: