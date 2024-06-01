Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH records first death case due to vape use

Camille Quirino44 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

The Philippines records its very first death case caused by consistent use of vape.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), a 22-year-old Filipino male died of a heart attack after a severe lung injury.

DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said that e-cigarettes and vaping significantly contributed to his lung injury. He said that his lung injury was linked to his daily use of vape for two years.

“Ang pinaka striking sa kasong ito ay ‘yung kaniyang heart attack, wala siyang risk factors maliban sa araw-araw siyang nagva-vape for the past two years bago siya atakihin sa puso,” Domingo said.

“Dalawang arteries sa kaniyang puso ang nabarahan. ‘Yung kaniyang lungs merong consolidation ibig sabihin, nagdikit-dikit ‘yung loob ng lungs niya,” he added.

More details on the case were mentioned in a research study by Dr. Margarita Isabel Fernandez and several doctors of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH). The study was published in the Respirology Case Reports journal of the Asian Pacific Society of Respirology.

According to the study, the patient had no known comorbidities, meaning his case did not involve two or more diseases that might have caused his death.

The study also had no history of cigarette smoking, illicit drug use, or alcohol intake nor did he have prior infection with COVID-19.

Dr. Riz Gonzales of the Philippine Pediatric Society Tobacco and Nicotine Control Advocacy Group, said: “This one is a 22 year old male, healthy, sporty, walang bisyo. Pumunta sa PGH kasi sumisikip ang dibdib tapos may ubo.”

“Pagkita sa lungs niya, puti, ‘yung tinatawag nating white out lung. In layman’s term, pwede nating sabihin na parang nabura ‘yung clear lungs niya kasi binara nung mga vape chemicals,” Gonzales added.

