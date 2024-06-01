MIAA expects more electrical upgrades at NAIA Terminal 3

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is expecting more electrical upgrade activities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport or NAIA Terminal 3.

The activity started last April 2, 2024.

Power was restored today at 3:02 a.m. following the electrical maintenance activity that began at 12 a.m.

MIAA said this allowed them to complete the replacement of deteriorated medium-voltage switchgear components across eight different electrical substations within Terminal 3.

MIAA General Manager Eric Ines explained this is needed to avoid the massive power outage on New Year’s Day last year.

“Iniiwasan natin yung magkaroon ng parang glitch. Pag nag-glitch lalong mag-total power out,” said Ines.

Ines hopes this is the last electrical activity but this is not sustainable in addressing power woes.

“Kailangan naming baguhin lahat yung source ng power. In fact, ang ultimate solution dyan is to have our own power plant na hindi namin kaya at this point because it’s too expensive. I hope with the privatization, papasok yung consortium, e sila na ang gagawa nun,” he said.

The electrical upgrade did not affect any flight operations according to MIAA.