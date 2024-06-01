Marcos greets Duterte on her birthday

President Bongbong Marcos greeted Vice President Sara Duterte on her 46th birthday and highlighted the latter’s efforts to improve the country’s education sector.

“Happy Birthday, Inday Sara! Pinalalakas ng ‘yong sipag at pagmamahal sa bayan ang ating mga kabataan at kaguruan. Ipagpatuloy lang natin ito para sa isang matatag na edukasyon sa ilalim ng Bagong Pilipinas!” Marcos said in a Facebook post.

Marcos was in Singapore for a two-day official visit. Duterte served as the government’s caretaker.

In a previous interview, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos admitted that she has ill feelings towards Duterte.

“Bad shot na yan sa akin. I mean, for me, nasaktan ako because my husband will do everything to protect you,” she said in a teaser video released by Taberna.

The first lady went on to say that she was hurt with Duterte attending a prayer rally in Davao City that accused Marcos of being high on drugs.

“You ran together, di ba? Sama sama tayo babangon muli. Pupunta ka sa rally, tatawagin yung presidente mong bangag, ‘di ba, you’re going to laugh, tama ba yan? Even Leni never did that,” she added.

Marcos previously said that his relationship with the Duterte family is complicated.

“I have the most contact with Inday Sara and how we were with each other during the campaign, after the election, it hasn’t really changed,” said Marcos in a forum with foreign media this week.

He also said that Duterte is focused on doing her job rather than addressing controversies.

“She says, ‘No, I’ll just work. Don’t worry about it. I’ll just work and work and work and work.’ That’s her attitude,” he added.