Maja Salvador gives birth to first child with Rambo Nuñez

Kapamilya actress Maja Salvador shared that she had already given birth to her first child with her husband Rambo Nuñez.

Maja shared the good news on her Instagram account by posting the feet of their baby.

“Our Maria,” said Maja and Rambo on their Instagram accounts.

Friends of the celebrity couple immediately congratulated them on their announcement.

Maja and Rambo tied the knot in July last year in Bali, Indonesia. They also held a private wedding ceremony last February 14 as part of their anniversary celebration.