Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Maja Salvador gives birth to first child with Rambo Nuñez

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino15 mins ago

Kapamilya actress Maja Salvador shared that she had already given birth to her first child with her husband Rambo Nuñez.

Maja shared the good news on her Instagram account by posting the feet of their baby.

“Our Maria,” said Maja and Rambo on their Instagram accounts.

Friends of the celebrity couple immediately congratulated them on their announcement.

Maja and Rambo tied the knot in July last year in Bali, Indonesia. They also held a private wedding ceremony last February 14 as part of their anniversary celebration.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino15 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

naia

MIAA expects more electrical upgrades at NAIA Terminal 3

7 mins ago
NutriAsia EP 1

Cooking Mom’s Special Chicken Barbeque with NutriAsia

37 mins ago
Article MOU poster

West Zone, Miguelitos Ice Cream to bring a taste of home at the Philippine Independence Day Celebration on June 8

38 mins ago
cebpac istock

Cebu Pacific recognized among the top 25 low-cost carriers 2024

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button