Make Mother’s Day extra special with Chinese Star Restaurant

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a feast fit for a queen at Chinese Star Restaurant, where you can indulge in a variety of mouthwatering dishes at unbeatable prices. Treat your mom to a culinary adventure with a special 50% discount on select menu items.

What better way to spend your day filling your mother’s stomach with premium food at an affordable price. Start your feast with the delectable Chicken Sui Mai, or famously known by us Filipinos as “siomai”, a crowd favorite bursting with flavor, now available for just AED12.5. 

Pair it with refreshing Cold Noodles with Chicken, a steal at only AED8. Plus, you can add the exquisite Sweet and Sour China Tilapia, originally priced at AED58 but now a steal at AED29.

Chinese Star Restaurant also offers irresistible add-ons you should not miss out on! Let’s start with the tantalizing Mango Platter Roll for just AED 20 along with the savory goodness of Enoki Mushroom BBQ for only AED6. And for the sweet finale, treat your tastebuds with the delight of the creamy Matcha Milk Pudding for just AED7.

With such irresistible offerings at unbeatable prices, Chinese Star Restaurant is the perfect destination to show your mom just how much she means to you this Mother’s Day. Head to Chinese Star Restaurant at Shop no. F80, 1st Floor, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Rigga in Dubai and make Mother’s Day extra special with Chinese Star Restaurant.

