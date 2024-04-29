Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DFA urged to cancel Apollo Quiboloy’s passport

Senator Risa Hontiveros is urging the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel the Philippine passport of religious leader Apollo Quiboloy as he faced charges over alleged human trafficking and sexual abuses.

“Imbes na magpakita sa Senado o sa mga korte, panay record ng audio message na tila nang-iinsulto pa sa kakayanan ng gubyerno na matuntun siya,” said Hontiveros.

“Kung ang puganteng kongresista ay nahuli, sana naman maaresto din ang puganteng religious leader. Maliit ang mundo. Hindi niya matatakasan ang batas habambuhay,” she added.

Quiboloy previously admitted that he is in hiding due to fear of his safety.

“The world is closing in on him. He is accused of crimes that transcend continents and nationalities. Tiwala ako na maraming bansa ang handang makipagtulungan sa Pilipinas para papanagutin siya,” said Hontiveros.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

