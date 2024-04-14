Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA transported 5.9 million passengers during Eid Al Fitr

Camille Quirino

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai reported transporting 5.9 million passengers during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

This number reflects the total number of passengers on public transport, taxis, and shared transportation affiliated with RA from April 10 to 12.

According to RTA, the metro accumulated the largest amount of passengers, reaching 2,320,000 during the holiday. Meanwhile, taxis transported 1,600,000 passengers during that time frame.

This was followed by 1,200,000 passengers in public buses, 416,000 passengers in marine vehicles, 308,000 people in shared vehicles, and 115,000 in trams.

