Marcos urges Pinoys to resist oppression in own backyard in ‘Day of Valor’ message

Courtesy: Bongbong Marcos

President Bongbong Marcos says it is unacceptable for Filipinos to be harmed when fighting for his sovereignty in his own backyard.

Marcos made this remark in his speech during the Day of Valor commemoration on April 9.

“The fall of Bataan, thus, marked the resurgence of a genuinely independent, sovereign Philippines. Eighty-two years on, our nation remains confronted with novel challenges in varying forms and degrees, but with the same existential impact,” said Marcos in a speech in front of war veterans.

“Some pertinent, clear, and present threats to our sovereign rights, and, in fact, have already caused physical harm to our people,” he added.

The president did not name any country or what prompted these threats.

The speech however comes after a series of incidents involving the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea.

“Tulad ng ipinamalas ng ating mga dakilang ninuno, hindi tayo dapat magpasupil at magpa-api, lalo na sa ating sariling bakuran,” said Marcos.

