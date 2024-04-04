Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pokwang seeks child support from ex-husband Lee O’Brian

Pokwang seeks child support from ex-husband Lee O'Brian

Kapuso actress Pokwang has asked her former husband and father of her child Malia, Lee O’Brian for child support on social media.

In an Inquirer report, Pokwang commented on Atty. Bernice Piñol-Rodriguez’s Instagram video who was explaining about the rights of single moms in asking for child support.

“Grabe, thank you attorney. Napakalaking tulong. God bless you po,” Pokwang wrote.

She later on tagged Lee and asked for support for their six-year-old daughter.

“Hoy, [Lee O’Brian], ano na? Panay lang party at golf kasama ng mga pokpok? Mag-support ka hoy,” she said.

The former couple separated back in 2022 after being in a relationship for six years.

Pokwang filed a deportation case against O’Brian for using a tourist visa even when he had been staying in the country for the past eight years.

