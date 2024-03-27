Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

NAIA loses air-conditioning system during Holy Week

Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 loses air-conditioning system due to power fluctuations, affecting the comfort of its passengers.

Chris Bendijo, spokesperson for the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), the airport terminal’s circuit breaker detected a high power load and trip, causing the power fluctuations in the facility.

The MIAA engineering team said the airport’s transformer must be recalibrated so that it would not cause issues even with a high heat index.

Meanwhile, MIAA General Manager Eric Ines clarified that there was no power outage at Terminal 2. He also reassured the public that they are currently fixing the problems with the air-conditioning system and all services are running smoothly.

In an interview with the DZXL news, MERALCO and MIAA Engineering Electrical are joining forces and are on stand-by 24/7 in case a power outage happens again in the airport, assuring that passengers will not experience last year’s outages, which halted flight operations.

