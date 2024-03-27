DMW assists Kuwait OFWs in amnesty program

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced that it will help overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Kuwait who wish to avail the Kuwaiti government’s amnesty program.

The program was launched by the Kuwaiti government for foreign workers who have overstayed their residencies.

The DMW has issued an advisory informing OFWs of the process and steps they need to follow to avail themselves of the amnesty.

“This advisory comes after the Kuwaiti government announced a three-month amnesty period, from March 17 to June 17, 2024, for migrants whose stay in Kuwait is no longer valid. This includes overstaying migrant workers, specifically those whose Civil IDs have expired or been canceled,” the DMW said.

The DMW added overstaying foreigners may leave Kuwait without having to pay immigration fines.

“However, those with travel bans and pending criminal complaints or cases can depart only after these are resolved,” the agency explained.

Overstaying foreigners (including their family members) who wish to continue their residency in Kuwait may also adjust their immigration status.

The DMW said overstaying foreigners who depart Kuwait during the amnesty period may return after complying with entry requirements.

“After the grace period, those who refuse to depart will be subject to arrest and permanent deportation,” the DMW explained.

Overstaying Filipinos without a valid passport who wish to apply or regularize their stay in Kuwait will need to apply for a new passport at the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait.

The migrant workers’ office in Kuwait has so far provided assistance to five hundred (500) OFWs regarding their queries on Kuwait’s Amnesty Program.

“The office is also preparing to facilitate the repatriation to the Philippines of those who choose to return home,” the DMW explained.

For additional information and assistance, Kuwait-based OFWs can call MWO-Kuwait’s Hotlines at 6040-3858, 6558-5355, or 9403-9063, or send an email to [email protected].