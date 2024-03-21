Australia enforces tougher visa rules for international students

Are you a student planning to study in Australia?

The Australian government plans to enforce tougher visa rules for student and graduate visas, including increasing English language requirements.

According to Australia’s official data, the country’s migration record has reached a new peak, which might worsen the rental market.

Aside from increasing the English language requirements, the government will also have the authority to suspend education providers from recruiting international students who repeatedly break the rules.

“The actions this weekend will continue to drive migration levels down while delivering on our commitments in the migration strategy to fix the broken system we inherited,” Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said in a statement.

The government is also planning to introduce a new “genuine student test” to catch foreign students whose primary goal is to come to the country for work. Additionally, Australia will impose “no further stay” conditions on more visitor visas.