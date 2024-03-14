Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Imelda Marcos soon to leave the hospital 

Staff Report

Photo courtesy: AFP

President Bongbong Marcos said that his mother and former First Lady Imelda Marcos will be soon leaving the hospital after recovering from her illness.

Marcos said in a news briefing in Germany that the former first lady is getting better.

“Pagaling na nang pagaling. Today is…ah lalabas na siguro siya sa ospital. She’s scheduled to come out, I think, on Thursday. Ang nangyari kagaya ng bulletin na inilabas namin na although she was feeling better,” said Marcos.

“Nagbabawas na talaga yung lagnat niya, by now wala na, ‘yung mga doktor nag decide maiwan muna siya sa ospital habang binibigyan pa siya ng antibiotics,” he added.

The chief executive said Imelda still needs to finish her medicines.

“Hanggang matapos ‘yung of course antibiotics. So sabi nila sa akin when I last spoke to them was Thursday,” Marcos said.

Imelda also told the President that she wants to go around after her recovery.

“She’s – the usual na good sign. Gusto nang umuwi, nirereklamo ‘yung pagkain sa ospital, gusto nang – marami nang gustong puntahan, marami nang gusto…” Marcos said.

“So kilala niyo naman ang mother ko. Ang pinakamahirap sa kaniya ‘yung walang ginagawa. Medyo ‘yun nandun na tayo ngayon and as I said that’s a good sign so I look forward to seeing her when we get back, back on her feet and out of the hospital,” the chief executive added.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

