Government services at your fingertips: mobile apps for OFWs

Several government organizations in the Philippines have launched mobile applications to provide convenience for Overseas Filipino workers around the globe.

If you’re not aware of it yet, then you’ve come to the right place. Here are some of the government mobile applications that you can use as an OFW:

eGovPH

In this app, you can access different government services from all government organizations in the Philippines. This application has recently launched and is not fully functional yet.

Additionally, the Philippine Travel Information System has integrated the eTravel to this application.

2. PSA e-Verification

With the PSA e-Verification Mobile App, PSA issued civil registry documents can easily be verified by anyone using the QR code found on the PSA-issued certificate.

3. OWWA Mobile

The OWWA app allows users to access their status and lates employment records. Users can also pay for membership renewals through this app.

4. DMW Mobile App

This application is only limited for the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Hongkong, Malaysia, Qatar, Oman, Taiwan, Japan and United Kingdom.