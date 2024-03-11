Mutya ng Pilipinas UAE 2023 crowns two queens from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The “Mutya ng Pilipinas UAE 2023″ grand finals crowned two Mutya queens: Mutya ng Pilipinas Dubai 2023 Elizah Mendoza, and Mutya ng Pilipinas Abu Dhabi 2023 Angelu Adan.

Mutya queens Elizah Mendoza and Angelu Adan were crowned by the pageant’s president Cory Quirino and reigning Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2023/2024 Jeanette Reyes.

The event was held on March 3rd, 2024, at the Pakistan Association Dubai Auditorium, showcasing the natural beauty of Filipinas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Mutya ng Pilipinas UAE 2023 pageant saw some adjustments. Candidates must be intelligent, witty, aged 18-28, single, never married, and of good moral character. Notably, the height requirement of 5’4” was eliminated, opening doors for a broader range of contestants.

In addition to the specified criteria, contestants must undergo a psychiatric examination, verified by a professional, confirming their sound mental health.

The Tagalog word “Mutya” means “jewel”, “amulet”, or “pearl”. The beauty pageant, established in 1968, aims to empower single or unmarried Filipinas to develop their full potential and help them get into purposeful living, especially in acknowledging pressing issues in society, including environmental and social issues.