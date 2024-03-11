Latest NewsNewsPH NewsUAE News

Mutya ng Pilipinas UAE 2023 crowns two queens from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino14 hours ago

Courtesy of Pageantry News International

The “Mutya ng Pilipinas UAE 2023″ grand finals crowned two Mutya queens: Mutya ng Pilipinas Dubai 2023 Elizah Mendoza, and Mutya ng Pilipinas Abu Dhabi 2023 Angelu Adan.

Mutya queens Elizah Mendoza and Angelu Adan were crowned by the pageant’s president Cory Quirino and reigning Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2023/2024 Jeanette Reyes.

The event was held on March 3rd, 2024, at the Pakistan Association Dubai Auditorium, showcasing the natural beauty of Filipinas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Mutya ng Pilipinas UAE 2023 pageant saw some adjustments. Candidates must be intelligent, witty, aged 18-28, single, never married, and of good moral character. Notably, the height requirement of 5’4” was eliminated, opening doors for a broader range of contestants.

In addition to the specified criteria, contestants must undergo a psychiatric examination, verified by a professional, confirming their sound mental health.

The Tagalog word “Mutya” means “jewel”, “amulet”, or “pearl”. The beauty pageant, established in 1968, aims to empower single or unmarried Filipinas to develop their full potential and help them get into purposeful living, especially in acknowledging pressing issues in society, including environmental and social issues.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino14 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2024 03 11 at 12.55.18 PM

PTC hosts World Engineering Day 2024 celebrations in Qatar

12 hours ago
begging canva

Actor earns over AED 33K monthly from begging

12 hours ago
TFT News BI 2024

BI rescues 3 female entertainers duped in trafficking scheme

12 hours ago
cycling track in dubai canva

Dubai introduces new cycling tracks for Ramadan fun

12 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button