Philippines announces official start of Ramadan 2024

The Bangsamoro mufti, Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialan, announced that Ramadan in the Philippines will officially start on March 12, 2024, Tuesday.

In an official statement posted on social media, he said that the crescent moon was not sighted in the country today, therefore declaring that fasting will begin on Tuesday.

“The Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ through its authorized groups of Moon-sighters assigned in different strategic areas in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and in other parts of the country conducted moon-sighting activity this afternoon until sunset, Sunday, 29th of Sha’ban 1445 H corresponding to the 10th day of March 2024,” the announcement read.

Neighboring countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore also set March 12 as the start of Ramadan.

The official date of the start of Ramadan varies across countries as it relies on the sighting of the moon in each specific region.

Australia has also declared the first day of Ramadan on March 12 for Muslims residing in the country. Due to its geographical position and the lunar visibility pattern over its territory, Australia frequently becomes the first country to announce the beginning of Ramadan.