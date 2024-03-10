Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippines announces official start of Ramadan 2024

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

The Bangsamoro mufti, Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialan, announced that Ramadan in the Philippines will officially start on March 12, 2024, Tuesday.

In an official statement posted on social media, he said that the crescent moon was not sighted in the country today, therefore declaring that fasting will begin on Tuesday.

“The Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ through its authorized groups of Moon-sighters assigned in different strategic areas in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and in other parts of the country conducted moon-sighting activity this afternoon until sunset, Sunday, 29th of Sha’ban 1445 H corresponding to the 10th day of March 2024,” the announcement read.

Neighboring countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore also set March 12 as the start of Ramadan.

The official date of the start of Ramadan varies across countries as it relies on the sighting of the moon in each specific region.

Australia has also declared the first day of Ramadan on March 12 for Muslims residing in the country. Due to its geographical position and the lunar visibility pattern over its territory, Australia frequently becomes the first country to announce the beginning of Ramadan.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 03 10T180230.765

Ramadan in UAE to begin on March 11

54 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 10T184450.583

No umbrella? No problem: Borrow one for free in Dubai, here’s how

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 10T165800.500

Philippine Professional Organization UAE officers for 2024 take oath

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 10T162239.769

First day of Ramadan in Australia to begin on March 12

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button