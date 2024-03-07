Beware of posers, fake accounts – BI

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) warns the public to be cautious as there have been reports email accounts and social media pages that are pretending as official pages to scam unknowing people of their money or private information.

The BI Chief clarified that they are not connected to any of the suspicious accounts.

This was brought up due to an incident back in February wherein the BI found out that there have been an email address that has been sending invoices requesting P25,000 for the release of a package from Japan that is “being held” by the scammer. Another similar complaint extorted P3,000 for the release of a package from Syria.

Additionally, there was a victim who was asked P20,000 for the release of a luggage that is being held by the airport.

If you’re an Overseas Filipino Worker who is constantly online, here are some tips for you to avoid getting scammed: