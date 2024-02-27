PH Immigration stops two Filipinas illegally recruited to work in Middle East

The immigration officers assigned at the Davao International Airport (DIA) rescued two Filipino women on February 21, 2024, as they attempted to leave the Philippines after being trafficked to work in the Middle East, the Bureau of Immigration shares through a press release.

The women were set to depart for Thailand. They told the immigration officers that the purpose of their trip was to “travel alone for a holiday to Thailand.” However, upon checking their documentation, it was revealed that both women were planning to transit to the Middle East.

This urged the officers to investigate further which led to a confession by the women that they were recruited to work as a dancer and a massage therapist, respectively. The officers suspect that these women would be prone to being forced into prostitution abroad.

The victim shared, “Kahit alam kong delikado ito, nag risk ako.”

“This modus is still prevalent, wherein women are made to agree to work illegally as entertainers, but end up in prostitution because their employers have full control over them once they are abroad,” Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.” He also reminded aspiring Overseas workers to protect themselves from syndicates who prey on their desire to pursue a career abroad.

The two victims were then endorsed to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT).