Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco laments lack of appreciation, recognition to Pinoy designers

Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco shared his frustrations about Filipino celebrities who ask Filipino designers for free outfits.

In a series of Instagram posts, Cinco said Filipino designers deserve better recognition and appreciation among Filipinos.

Cinco said some Filipino celebrities and influencers are ready to spend and buy expensive European designer clothes but they want free outfits from Filipino designers.

“It’s quite ironic how these celebrities proudly wear these designer clothes, but when it comes to Filipino designers, they suddenly want everything custom-made for them for FREE,” said Cinco.

“It’s a sad reality that many talented and hardworking FILIPINO DESIGNERS have to face. They pour their hearts and souls into their creations, but are often undervalued and underpaid,” he added.

Cinco said Filipino designers can compete with European brands if they get enough support.

“WHAT A WONDERFUL LIFE… BEAUTIFUL THINGS in this world are not FREE… In other words… MAGBAYAD KA!!!” he added.

The fashion designer rose to fame by designing to some Hollywood A-listers including Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Tyra Banks.