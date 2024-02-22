Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco laments lack of appreciation, recognition to Pinoy designers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy: Harper's Bazaar Arabia

Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco shared his frustrations about Filipino celebrities who ask Filipino designers for free outfits.

In a series of Instagram posts, Cinco said Filipino designers deserve better recognition and appreciation among Filipinos.

428181399 7590814524263183 3731295271973975269 n 1708495001
Courtesy: Michael Cinco/Instagram
af86bbef ea29 4142 89ab de38b692b0fd
Courtesy: Michael Cinco/Instagram

Cinco said some Filipino celebrities and influencers are ready to spend and buy expensive European designer clothes but they want free outfits from Filipino designers.

“It’s quite ironic how these celebrities proudly wear these designer clothes, but when it comes to Filipino designers, they suddenly want everything custom-made for them for FREE,” said Cinco.

f4f5dcbd d247 4431 b834 29006697ea1b
Courtesy: Michael Cinco/Instagram

“It’s a sad reality that many talented and hardworking FILIPINO DESIGNERS have to face. They pour their hearts and souls into their creations, but are often undervalued and underpaid,” he added.

Cinco said Filipino designers can compete with European brands if they get enough support.

072c358a e238 49a7 a4dc 269486c9673d
Courtesy: Michael Cinco/Instagram

“WHAT A WONDERFUL LIFE… BEAUTIFUL THINGS in this world are not FREE… In other words… MAGBAYAD KA!!!” he added.

The fashion designer rose to fame by designing to some Hollywood A-listers including Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Tyra Banks.

058b56f2 f82c 44d9 ba49 ffa145de72ee

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

