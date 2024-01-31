SoKor simplifies visa for politicians, gov’t officials, professionals, credit card holders

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Philippines announced on January 30, 2024, that the visa processing for elected politicians, government officials, licensed professionals, and credit card holders has been made easier.

“From February 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Philippines will simplify visa application documents for visa applicants who meet the following conditions. Please be aware that for those who meet the following conditions, only the stated financial documents can be exempted or replaced, and other general required documents must still be submitted,” the notice states.

WHO ARE ELIGIBLE AND WHAT ARE THEIR REQUIREMENTS?

ELECTED POLITICIANS

This applies to Senators, Members of the Congress, Governors, Provincial Board Members, and Mayors, and their immediate family (parents, spouse, spouse’s parents, and minor children with the exemption of adult children unless they can prove that they are students).

What are the required documents?

Original identification documents such as a certificate of employment or certificate of appointment must be shown. Proof of relationship (for immediate family members) Optional: bank certificates, bank statements, and ITR

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS

This applies to high-ranking officials above or equal to Assistant Secretary of the Executive Branch of the Philippine Government, and Brigadier General of the Armed Forces of the Philippines/Philippine National Police, and their immediate family (parents, spouse, spouse’s parents, and minor children with the exemption of adult children unless they can prove that they are students).

What are the required documents?

Original copy of the Certificate of Employment It is crucial for the applicant to provide specific details about their affiliated organization, working period, position, and salary. Omission or unverifiable information, stemming from a lack of communication with the HR department, may lead to potential disadvantages for the applicant. Proof of relationship (for immediate family members) Optional: bank certificates, bank statements, and ITR

PROFESSIONAL LICENSE HOLDERS

This applies to those who have obtained a valid PRC license ID (IBP ID for lawyers) who are currently professionals practicing law (includes judge and prosecutor), dentistry, medical practitioners, pharmacists, veterinarian, certified public accountants and their immediate family (parents, spouse, spouse’s parents, and minor children with the exemption of adult children unless they can prove that they are students).

What are the required documents?

Original copy of the Certificate of Employment A copy of the PRC license ID or IBP ID Proof of relationship for immediate family members Optional: bank certificates, bank statements, and ITR

CREDIT CARD HOLDERS

This applies to BDO Gold or BDO Elite Credit Card Holders (with the exemption of supplementary credit card holders) and their immediate family (parents, spouse, spouse’s parents, and minor children with the exemption of adult children unless they can prove that they are students).

What are the required documents?

Original copy of the Certificate of Employment Copy of the front of credit card with complete information Copy of Monthly Billing Statements of the credit card for the last 3 months Proof of relationship for immediate family members Optional: bank certificates, bank statements, and IT