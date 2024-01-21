Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sarah Lahbati clarifies status with Richard Gutierrez

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal4 hours ago

Photo from @sarahlahbati/IG.

“We are okay,” this was the statement of Sarah Lahbati during an exclusive interview with Cosmopolitan when she was asked regarding her relationship status with husband Richard Guttierez.

Controversies regarding the separation of the couple have been going around for some time and no direct statement was heard from either of the two. Despite all those rumors, Sarah Lahbati has broken her silence by sharing that she and her husband are “okay.”

Lahbati shared that she is focusing on self-improvement.

“I’m holding up pretty well. I’m happy. Again, I’m grateful. There’s nothing more to say than I’m really feeling blessed. And it’s a good time to just work on myself,” she said.

“I think when you work hard for your own money, you don’t owe anyone any explanation. You work so hard to do what? To explain yourself? No. If you have a job and you work so hard, then you don’t have to explain yourself to anyone. Just do your thing, whatever it is that you want to do,” she added.

Sarah Lahbati Richard Gutierrez 2

Lahbati and Guttierez have been married since 2020 and have two kids: Zion and Kai. The couple have not yet officially announced whether they are officially back together or separated but remain civil with each other.

 

 

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal4 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 35 1

Marcos greets Sto. Niño devotees, wishes for hope, faith and joy

1 hour ago
Screenshot 2024 01 21 134847

Jiro Manio ready to return to show business after full recovery

2 hours ago
Cami Template 64

Albay Rep. Salceda: Starbucks should give seniors, PWD freebies as apology for policy controversy

1 day ago
Cami Template 62 2

Starbucks faces backlash over controversial one-item limit on senior and PWD discount

1 day ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button