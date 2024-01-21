Sarah Lahbati clarifies status with Richard Gutierrez

“We are okay,” this was the statement of Sarah Lahbati during an exclusive interview with Cosmopolitan when she was asked regarding her relationship status with husband Richard Guttierez.

Controversies regarding the separation of the couple have been going around for some time and no direct statement was heard from either of the two. Despite all those rumors, Sarah Lahbati has broken her silence by sharing that she and her husband are “okay.”

Lahbati shared that she is focusing on self-improvement.

“I’m holding up pretty well. I’m happy. Again, I’m grateful. There’s nothing more to say than I’m really feeling blessed. And it’s a good time to just work on myself,” she said.

“I think when you work hard for your own money, you don’t owe anyone any explanation. You work so hard to do what? To explain yourself? No. If you have a job and you work so hard, then you don’t have to explain yourself to anyone. Just do your thing, whatever it is that you want to do,” she added.

Lahbati and Guttierez have been married since 2020 and have two kids: Zion and Kai. The couple have not yet officially announced whether they are officially back together or separated but remain civil with each other.