Celebrities react to P299 viral engagement ring

Would you accept a PHP299 engagement ring?

An anonymous user, who wished to remain anonymous, shared on the private Philippine Counselling Facebook group about how her boyfriend of eight years proposed to her with a PHP299 engagement ring.

The ring was ordered from the e-commerce platform Shopee.

The screenshot of the post spread like wildfire online, trending on famous Facebook pages like Hugot ni Juan, until it reached the world of celebrities and influencers.

Unkabogable star Vice Ganda shared his insights about the widespread story, stating that the issue would have been avoided if the couple talked about it.

“Pwede siyang maging issue, pwede rin siyang hindi maging issue kung napag-uusapan niyo, ‘di ba?” the actor said on Showtime.

“Malay natin, ’299 lang ‘to ha? Pero ‘wag kang mag-alala, meron akong PHP1 million. Nilaan ko kasi ‘yun para sa future, kaya sa singsing, PHP299 lang muna,” he added.

Meanwhile, value is subjective for professional voice actress and podcaster Inka Magnaye.

On TikTok, she shared that if a nice engagement ring is “too extravagant and out of the question,” then one can raise the sentimental value instead of the monetary value.

“Get a PHP299 engagement ring on Shopee. Bring her to a park where you set up a picnic basket with flowers that you picked or a meal that you cooked yourself,” she said.

“Read her poetry. Give her a speech about ‘Babe, this is what I could afford but that’s because I want to invest the rest of my money into building a beautiful life with you—something that we can build together.’ Make it a beautiful memory,” the podcaster said.

“Usually, that’s what girls look for. They seek to be valued by their partners, and it doesn’t have to be in money,” she added.

Digital creator Jack Logan also shared his and his wife’s wedding ring story on Instagram: “Hindi ito silver. Ito ay Stainless Steel. Yes, same material ito kagaya ng kaserola, kawali, kutsara at tinidor. At suot pa rin namin ito HANGGANG NGAYON.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Logan (@jackloganshow)

He went on to say that there is no point in replacing the stainless steel ring, which was bought in 2009.

“Dahil ang gintong may brilyante o diyamante ay may presyo at halaga… Pero ang wagas na pag-ibig, priceless,” the Filipino comedian added.

Netizens also shared their two cents about the story. One commenter said: “Maybe you are not meant for each other as 8 years may not be good enough for the both of you to know what are things that will make you happy; the things that you would appreciate”.

Meanwhile, many others shared their love stories in the comment section, stating that they did not buy any engagement rings but were happily married for years.

One netizen said: “Kami ni hubby, wala pong engagement ring with PHP599 stainless wedding ring. We’re still in love with each other for 11 years now.”