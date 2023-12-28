PSA: Over 82 million Filipinos registered for national ID 

The Philippine Statistics Authority said that 82.81 million Filipinos have registered for the national ID program of the government.

The PSA said that as of December 18, 82,812,899 Filipinos signed up for the national ID which is 90 percent of the target 92 million Filipinos.

“The PSA is exerting all efforts to ensure coverage of Filipinos who have not yet registered,” National Statistician Dennis Mapa said in a statement.

The agency added that they are doubling efforts to reach far-flung areas to register more Filipinos including areas in Agusan Del Norte .

Personnel of the PSA are also reaching out to the Badjao community to register them to the national system as well as their birth certificates.