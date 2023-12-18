Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

President Bongbong Marcos plans to sign 2024 budget this week

File photo of President Bongbong Marcos

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. plans to sign the 2024 national budget on Wednesday, House Speaker Martin Romualdez stated on Monday.

Romualdez told reporters in Tokyo that the President will sign into law the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) a day after he arrives from Japan.

The politician attends the 50th Commemorative Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Summit.

“It’s ready for ano, I think Wednesday. Wednesday na ata yung signing po,” he said.

The politician also shared that Bongbong Marcos initially planned to sign the 2024 budget before leaving for Japan. However, he said some printing requirements are still underway before the President could sign the national outlay document.

The President will return to Manila from Japan today after participating in the said summit.

Last week, the Senate and the House of Representatives ratified the proposal for the national budget 2024.

The proposed budget is equal to 21.7 percent of the Philippines’ gross domestic product, making it 9.5 percent higher compared to last year’s budget totaling PHP5.268 trillion. The government is allocating a PHP15.54 billion budget for the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

