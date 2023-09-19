Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Senate panel approves P15.54B budget for DMW 

A Senate panel has approved the proposed P15.54 billion peso budget for 2024 of the Department of Migrant Workers.

The budget deliberations were suspended last September 11 when the agency requested to realign its budget of ₱5.1 billion from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to its Office of the Secretary.

The realignment move comes after senators flagged the under utilization of OWWA funds.

“As of the end of August 2023, we’re actually at 70% budget utilization. On track naman kami (We’re on track),”DMW Usec. Maria Anthonette Allones said.

“Rest assured na that between now and the end of the year, we will be able to utilize the remaining budget with our catch-up plans,” she added.

OWWA administrator Arnell Ignacio on the other hand asks lawmakers to give OWWA the flexibility in using the funds.

“We’re asking you to give us flexibility on how we spend the funds. With the flexibility we’re asking for, we can fully complement our support to the DMW,” said Ignacio.

The DMW initially requested a ₱29.49-billion budget but was only granted ₱15.54B, the same amount the Department of Budget and Management allocated in the 2024 National Expenditure Program.

