Felipe Gozon to step down as GMA CEO, Gilberto Duavit to take over 

GMA Network is entering into a new era as its chairman and Chief Executive Officer Felipe Gozon announced his retirement as the CEO of the country’s biggest media company.

Starting January 1, 2024, GMA President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr. will be taking on the role of CEO while Gozon will retain his role as chairman.

It was in 1975 when Gozon, along with Gilberto M. Duavit, Sr. and Menardo R. Jimenez, revived the struggling Republic Broadcasting System, Inc. (RBS), the precursor of GMA.

The trio then made a number of initiatives to improve the company.

Under Gozon, GMA Network managed to grow as one of the biggest television networks in the 2000s.

“GMA rose to become the top broadcast network in the Philippines. In 2004, GMA’s programs were No. 1 in Mega Manila. In 2005, GMA bagged the coveted Asian Television’s Terrestrial Channel of the Year Award. Two years later, GMA’s Initial Public Offering was met with much enthusiasm and resounding success. In July 2011, GMA was No. 1 in the entire Philippines,” GMA said in a statement.

GMA has now reached over 73 million Filipinos across the country.

“It has grown into a network of 106 TV stations and 21 radio stations nationwide. A four-time winner and the only Philippine recipient of the highly prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, GMA has consistently been recognized by various international award-giving bodies such as the New York Festivals and the US International Film and Video Festival, among others,” it added.

“The Network was likewise named as the most trusted news brand in the country, according to the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism,” the network explained.