Ajman Filipino Community Celebrates 11th Annual ‘Pamaskong Handog sa Ajman’

The Ajman Filipino Community (AFC) commemorates its 11th year of “Pamaskong Handog sa Ajman,” a festive Christmas gala hosted by AFC Founding President Mr. Dencio Alejandria at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel last December 3, 2023. The event emphasizes the spirit of giving, with guests contributing gifts for a chosen beneficiary which is the Murcilla family from Goa, Camarines Sur, Philippines.

For the AFC, this annual celebration fosters a sense of community and underscores the importance of collective generosity, embodying the spirit of bayanihan.

Mr. Dencio Alejandria shared a message to encourage the Filipino Community in Ajman to embrace the power of compassion and be a source of inspiration and blessings to others.

“Ang simpleng kaisipan, kapag pinag-tulungan, malaking kapakinabangan,” he said.

“Walang taong mayaman, na wala nang pangangailangan, walang taong mahirap, na wala nang maibibigay,” he added.

Also present during the gala night were Chairman Emeritus of PBC-DNE, Bobbie Carella, along with the entire Board of Directors of FilSoc-DNE, and President Ericson Reyes. Filsoc President Mr. Ericson Reyes, expressed gratitude to AFC for their contributions, including bringing Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) services to Ajman. He praised AFC’s leadership and anticipated collaborative projects in the future.

The gala night was filled with fun, featuring music, food, games, dancing, and singing. The grand finals of the Asian Foodtrip Singing Idol took place with 20 participants, and Jason Barrera was hailed as the grand champion for his rendition of “Ikaw at Ako.”