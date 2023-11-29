Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PETA urges Manila Zoo to retire all animals After Mali’s death

Justin Aguilar

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has urged the Manila local government to retire all animals at Manila Zoo following the death of Mali, the country’s only elephant.

The call by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals emphasizes the need for a more compassionate approach to the remaining wildlife in the zoo.

Jana Sevilla, PETA-Asia’s spokesperson, stressed that Mali’s passing highlights a broader issue of animals being kept for entertainment without clear educational or justifiable reasons.

PETA advocates not only for Mali’s retirement but also for the retirement of all animals in Manila Zoo, offering them a chance for a better life after serving as attractions for visitors.

Currently, Manila Zoo is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including Panthera Leo, the African Lion, Spilornis Holospilus, the Philippine Serpent Eagle, Crocodylus Mindorensis, the Philippine Crocodile, and Elephas Maximus, the Asian Elephant.

Sevilla cautioned against acquiring another elephant for the zoo, citing global instances of zoos closing elephant enclosures due to the unsuitability of confining these highly sociable animals. She also pointed out a lack of consideration for the mental health of the animals at Manila Zoo, urging a comprehensive approach that could potentially lead to the retirement of other animals in the facility.

