PBBM’s Filipino Community meeting in Dubai moved to Nov. 30

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s historic visit to Dubai, UAE has been rescheduled to November 30, Thursday, instead of the initially announced date of November 29, Wednesday, according to the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Philippine Embassy in UAE.

Overseas Filipinos in the UAE are given a rare opportunity to interact with PBBM during a special three-hour event at the Dubai World Trade Centre. His visit marks the first time a Philippine President has set foot on UAE soil since Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s visit in 2008.

Interested OFWs can secure their spot at the Filipino Community Meeting of President Marcos by completing a simple registration process. The registration requires basic information such as mobile number, email, and a copy of the passport. To register, individuals can visit: https://meetfilcom2023.timetap.com/

The invitation for President Marcos to visit the UAE was extended during a meeting between UAE Ambassador H.E. Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi and envoys at the president’s office last June. The UAE officials also invited President Marcos to attend the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), scheduled from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City Dubai.

World leaders, policymakers, environmental charities, community groups, businesses, and faith groups are set to join the highly anticipated and crucial event, which encourages collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and influencing decision-makers, emphasizing the importance of individual involvement in shaping a sustainable future.