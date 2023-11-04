Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Rainfall expected throughout the week in the UAE

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather forecast predicting rainfall in various parts of the country from Saturday through Wednesday.

This change in weather is due to a combination of factors, including surface low pressure from the East, upper air low pressure, and a Westward-moving Jet stream. As a result, an influx of moist and cold air will lead to the development of clouds, including some convective clouds over scattered areas, primarily in the Eastern and Northern regions. These conditions are expected to bring light to moderate rainfall, which may be heavy in certain limited areas.

The NCM’s statement highlights that during this period, the weather will vary from partly cloudy to overcast at times, with a chance of rainfall. Coastal and internal areas, in particular, will experience temperature drops due to the rain. For those planning outdoor activities, it’s worth noting that light to moderate winds are expected throughout the day, occasionally freshening with a possibility of blowing sand.

Today, temperatures are set to drop to a low of 16ºC, with a maximum temperature of 36ºC. Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather reports as they plan their activities for the week ahead.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

sultan qaboos mosque

8 countries and regions to explore on the UAE National Day weekend

1 min ago
manila

Manila tops global list for prime residential property gains

30 mins ago
Screenshot 2023 11 04 at 12.57.47 PM

The UAE Fitness Challenge: Unlocking your healthier self

5 hours ago
TFT News fashion anne curtis pia wurtzbach heart evangelista

Three Filipinas secure spots in Top 10 Southeast Asian influencers list

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button