Rainfall expected throughout the week in the UAE

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather forecast predicting rainfall in various parts of the country from Saturday through Wednesday.

This change in weather is due to a combination of factors, including surface low pressure from the East, upper air low pressure, and a Westward-moving Jet stream. As a result, an influx of moist and cold air will lead to the development of clouds, including some convective clouds over scattered areas, primarily in the Eastern and Northern regions. These conditions are expected to bring light to moderate rainfall, which may be heavy in certain limited areas.

The NCM’s statement highlights that during this period, the weather will vary from partly cloudy to overcast at times, with a chance of rainfall. Coastal and internal areas, in particular, will experience temperature drops due to the rain. For those planning outdoor activities, it’s worth noting that light to moderate winds are expected throughout the day, occasionally freshening with a possibility of blowing sand.

Today, temperatures are set to drop to a low of 16ºC, with a maximum temperature of 36ºC. Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather reports as they plan their activities for the week ahead.