Marcos visits tomb of late father at Libingan ng mga Bayani

President Bongbong Marcos visited the tomb of his late father and former dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

On Tuesday, Marcos arrived with First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and sons Joseph Simon and William Vincent at the heroes’ burial.

Senator Imee Marcos and Irene Marcos-Araneta were also there.

Former First Lady Imelda Marcos also visited the tomb of her husband.

The late strongman was buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on November 2016 following the decision of the Supreme Court to allow it after 21 years.