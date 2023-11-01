Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos visits tomb of late father at Libingan ng mga Bayani

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

File photo (Courtesy: Bongbong Marcos/Facebook)

President Bongbong Marcos visited the tomb of his late father and former dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

On Tuesday, Marcos arrived with First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and sons Joseph Simon and William Vincent at the heroes’ burial.

Senator Imee Marcos and Irene Marcos-Araneta were also there.

Former First Lady Imelda Marcos also visited the tomb of her husband.

The late strongman was buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on November 2016 following the decision of the Supreme Court to allow it after 21 years.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 01T155724.282

Two Filipino doctors among foreign nationals allowed to cross from Gaza to Egypt

2 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 01T154714.305

COMELEC: Barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan elections officially over

12 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 01T153253.073

UAE President, Dubai Ruler discuss country’s progress, sustainable growth

22 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 01T132515.981

Abu Dhabi Police announces new speed limit on major road

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button