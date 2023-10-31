UAE unveils ‘tallest structure’ on Etihad Rail’s network

The Etihad Rail, UAE’s national rail network, has shared a stunning video on Monday featuring a glimpse of the Al Bithnah Rail Bridge in Fujairah, the “tallest structure” within the entire railway network.

In a post on social media platform X, Etihad Rail said that this bridge is “unlike any seen before” as it stretches over 600 meters and reaches a height of 40 meters.

“Supported by 14 pillars spaced at 40-meter intervals, this bridge was constructed by a team of approximately 250 workers over a 19-month period, playing a pivotal role in facilitating trade from Fujairah to the rest of the UAE,” the rail network wrote.

An extraordinary shot of Al Bithnah Rail Bridge in Fujairah, unlike any seen before. This structure stretches over 600 meters and reaches a height of 40 meters, marking it as the tallest structure within the railway network. Supported by 14 pillars spaced at 40-meter intervals,… pic.twitter.com/EQMtfWUoPn — Etihad Rail (@Etihad_Rail) October 30, 2023

Additionally, last Friday, Etihad Rail also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of its freight operations in Fujairah Port, a major hub for shipping and maritime transport in the Emirates and region.

“Its strategic location near the Strait of Hormuz, connecting East and West and facilitating the movement of goods to the Indian subcontinent and East Africa, makes Fujairah port the ideal choice for Etihad Rail’s freight terminal, boosting goods flow, market connections, and global supply chain efficiency,” it wrote on X.

A 1,200km railway infrastructure project, Etihad Rail aims to provide transportation links between the UAE and its Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) neighbors. It offers a range of cutting-edge benefits such as a cheaper, faster, safer, more reliable, and environmentally sustainable transport services.

These significant advancements not only mark a transformative period in UAE’s infrastructure but also promise to cater to the diverse needs of UAE and GCC residents. The expansion and efficiency of the rail network will notably contribute to bolstering economic growth, enhancing regional connectivity, and fostering increased trade opportunities.