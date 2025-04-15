Filipina nurse’s Big Ticket win a heartfelt tribute to her late husband’s memory

The weekly e-Draw series has started off strong this month, with five winners announced every week, each receiving AED 150,000 cash prize. Among this week’s lucky winners are nationals of India and Philippines.

Antonette Mohamed

A 52-year-old nurse from the Philippines, who has been residing in Ras Al Khaimah since 1997, has been purchasing Big Tickets every month alongside a group of 17 friends since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Actually, my husband was the one who used to purchase Big Tickets regularly,” she shared. “After he passed away, I felt it was only right to continue his legacy. When I received the winning call, I was asleep and woke up to a voice message. At first, I thought it was a scam—but after checking the official website, I realized it was true. I’m really, really happy—it still hasn’t sunk in.”

She added that she plans to split the cash prize among her group of friends and will continue to participate in upcoming draws. “I will definitely keep purchasing, and I encourage everyone to buy a ticket—you never know, your turn might be next.”

Jishnu Thottingal Kunjankutty

A 27-year-old IT professional who has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past five years has been purchasing Big Tickets every month for the past year, along with a group of 10 friends.

“I’m really shocked and happy at the same time,” he said with a laugh. “Like many others, I initially thought it was a fake call—but then I recognised Richard’s voice and realised it was real.”

He shared that he plans to split the cash prize with his group of friends and continue participating in future draws. “We definitely plan on buying more tickets together.”

Samsudhin Hosdurg

A 55-year-old driver from Kerala, who has been living in Kuwait for the past 20 years, has been a loyal Big Ticket customer for the last five years. While he initially began purchasing tickets with a group of friends, he has recently started entering the draw on his own.

“I had just stepped out of the house when my family called to tell me I had won the e-draw,” he shared. “I quickly checked the website to confirm—and it was true. I had won. I’m so happy right now.”

He mentioned that he plans to use part of the prize to clear some outstanding debts, while the rest is still undecided. “I will definitely continue buying tickets, and I encourage others to do the same. You never know—it could be your turn next.”

Nazer Vatta Parambil

Originally from India, Nazer is currently residing in the UAE. He purchased his lucky winning ticket in store, ticket number 274-109247, and his excitement knows no bounds.

Anish Kumar Thekkey

Originally from India, Anish is currently residing in Oman. He purchased his lucky winning ticket online, ticket number 274-059479, and he’s extremely overjoyed.

Congratulations once again to the winners!

Big Ticket’s April promotion is here, and it’s packed with incredible prizes you won’t want to miss.

With AED 25 million on the table, plus Weekly Cash Draws, the Big Win Contest, and luxury cars up for grabs, April is shaping up to be an unforgettable month for all Big Ticket participants. And to make it even better, every ticket you buy comes with a bonus – Buy 2 Tickets and Get 2 Free all month long!

Every week, five lucky winners will walk away with AED 150,000 in the weekly e-draws. Every ticket purchased in April qualifies for these draws, with winners announced every Thursday.

Looking to step up the excitement? The Big Win Contest is offering four lucky ticket holders the chance to win big. Buy two or more cash tickets in one transaction between April 1 and April 24, and you could be selected to attend the live draw on May 3, where you’re guaranteed to win a cash prize ranging from AED 20,000 to AED 150,000. The finalists will be revealed on May 1 on the Big Ticket website.

And if you’re dreaming big, Big Ticket is giving away two luxury cars. The Range Rover Velar will find its new owner on May 3, while the BMW M440i will be won on June 3. With so many amazing prizes to be won, now is the perfect time to take a chance. Will your name be next?

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

For all the latest news and updates on upcoming draws, everyone is encouraged to follow Big Ticket’s social media platforms.

The weekly E-draw dates:

• Week 2: 10th – 16th April & Draw Date – 17th April (Thursday)

• Week 3: 17th – 23rd April & Draw Date- 24th April (Thursday)

• Week 4: 24th – 30th April & Draw Date- 1st May (Thursday)