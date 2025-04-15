Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Alexie Brooks lands Top 10 in Miss Eco International 2025 resort wear competition

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago

Courtesy: Alexie Brooks

The Philippines’ Alexie Brooks secured a Top 10 finish in the resort wear segment of Miss Eco International 2025, held Monday in Egypt.

On Instagram, Brooks shared a video of her runway walk from the audience’s perspective, proudly showcasing her mustard two-piece swimsuit with wing-like flowing fabric by designer Maria Glenn, paired with gold heels by Jojo Bragais.

“Resort wear is more than a look—it’s a mood,” she wrote. “I channeled my inner Victoria’s Secret angel and floated down that stage with gratitude, grace, and glam.”

Victoria Inglis of the United Kingdom won the resort wear category, earning a spot in the Top 12 finalists. Other finalists included Camille Valverde of Costa Rica, Fella Kacemie of Algeria, Luisa Fernanda of Venezuela, and Blessing Dietake of Nigeria.

Brooks previously bagged first runner-up in the pageant’s talent competition and recently paid tribute to Egyptian queen Nefertiti in a themed photoshoot.

The Miss Eco International 2025 grand coronation night is set for April 19.

