PNP: No security threats monitored during Holy Week, but full alert maintained

Catholic devotees attending a Mass during the Holy Week. (For illustrative purposes only)

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Tuesday that no security threats were detected during the country’s observance of the Lenten Season. Still, authorities remained on full alert to ensure the safety of the public throughout the Holy Week break.

PNP Director for Community Relations Major General Roderick Augustus Alba said that although no specific threats had been received, heightened security measures were put in place, especially in historically vulnerable areas.

“As of today, we have not received any threats related to security and safety this Lenten Season, but the PNP remains on full alert, particularly in areas known to be historically vulnerable,” Alba said during a Palace briefing.

He added that PNP intelligence units have been coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard to prevent any possible disruption.

“Our intelligence units are working closely with the AFP and the Coast Guard to preempt any threats from groups that may attempt to sow disorder,” Alba said.

Around 65,000 police personnel were deployed nationwide to secure key areas including transport terminals, pilgrimage sites, churches, tourist destinations, and vital infrastructure such as power plants and communication facilities.

The PNP is also coordinating with private security agencies and local crisis management councils to ensure a safe and meaningful observance of Holy Week.

Alba reminded the public to stay alert, especially when traveling.

“We need to remain vigilant — save important contact numbers on your phones, know the hotline numbers in your destinations, inform your neighbors or relatives about your travel plans, and make sure your homes are properly secured before leaving,” he said.

