Google highlights ‘West Philippine Sea’ label on Maps, earns praise from Filipinos, AFP

Google has made the label “West Philippine Sea” more visible on its Maps platform, a move welcomed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Filipino lawmakers, and netizens.

In a statement to NewsWatch Plus, a Google spokesperson clarified: “The West Philippine Sea has always been labeled on Google Maps. We recently made this label easier to see at additional zoom levels.”

Now, when users search for Scarborough Shoal, it appears within a clearly marked area labeled as the West Philippine Sea—a traditional fishing ground for Filipinos and part of the country’s 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Padilla praised the change, saying it supports the Philippines’ sovereign rights under international law. “This affirms international recognition of the country’s sovereign rights, as upheld by the 2016 Arbitral Ruling under UNCLOS,” she said.

Padilla added that the update contributes to accurate representation and boosts public awareness, reinforcing the AFP’s mission to defend national sovereignty.

The 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague nullified China’s sweeping claims over the South China Sea and upheld the Philippines’ rights in its EEZ. While the ruling has been dismissed by Beijing, the Philippine government continues to assert its maritime claims.

The term “West Philippine Sea” refers to areas of the South China Sea within the Philippines’ EEZ, including the Luzon Sea, Kalayaan Island Group, and the waters surrounding Scarborough Shoal. The use of the term was formalized through Administrative Order No. 29 issued by then-President Benigno Aquino III in 2011, as part of efforts to affirm national sovereignty amid ongoing maritime disputes.