‘Itim’ ad fitting to describe Duterte, not Marcos admin — Palace

The new political ad released by Senator Imee Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte, which portrays the country as being in darkness, better describes the Duterte administration than the current one, a Palace official said.

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the ad seemed more like a throwback to the 2022 campaign period. “I thought it was a 2022 campaign ad because it seemed to describe the previous administration more than the current one,” she said.

The ad includes the line, “Itim ngayon ang kulay ng bansa, sa gutom at krimen nagluluksa.” Castro said this statement reflected the reality under former President Rodrigo Duterte’s leadership.

She cited the country’s rising debt and the deadly war on drugs during Duterte’s term as reasons why the ad was more aligned with his administration. “We can describe the previous administration as pitch black, while the current one is bringing light,” Castro added.

Castro also called on the public to be vigilant against misinformation and deceptive narratives during the campaign period. She emphasized that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. opposes all forms of negative campaigning, particularly those rooted in disinformation.

“The President does not condone this kind of negative campaigning, especially when it’s based on fake news,” she said.