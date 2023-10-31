Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE reveals November 2023 petrol and diesel prices

The UAE fuel price committee has announced the prices for petrol and diesel that will be in effect throughout November 2023, starting from November 1. This announcement brings clarity to both drivers and businesses, shedding light on the anticipated fuel expenses for the upcoming month.

As per the committee’s statement released on October 31, the price of Super 98 petrol will be Dh3.03 per litre, indicating a reduction from the previous month’s rate of Dh3.44. Additionally, the cost of Special 95 petrol is set to be Dh2.92 per litre, a decline from October’s Dh3.33.

E-Plus 91 petrol will be priced at Dh2.85 per litre, down from Dh3.26 in the previous month. Simultaneously, the diesel price is projected to be Dh3.42 per litre, marking a significant decrease from October’s Dh3.57.

The fuel price committee diligently assesses market conditions and adjusts the rates accordingly to maintain a balance between consumer affordability and market dynamics.

