Filipinos in Gaza running out of food amid Israel-Hamas war

Filipinos stranded in Gaza are now running for food following the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In a GMA News interview, one Filipino said that they have resorted to eating spoiled bread.

The affected Filipinos said that they were making do with oat bread they took with them when they fled the violence.

“Oat bread na nadala namin noon nung pagtakas namin. Ito na lang kinakain medyo nga panis-panis na nga. May dala kaming mga bottled water,” the Filipino said.

“Ang hirap po ng kalagayan namin,” she said.

The Philippine government is hoping that Egypt and Israel will agree to allow the safe passage of Filipino nationals wanting to leave Gaza.

In a GMA News report, the Philippine Embassy in Cairo aims to pick up Filipinos at Rafah crossing on the Egypt-Gaza border for their safe exit.

“We are hoping that the international community’s diplomatic efforts to get Egypt and Israel to agree on a safe exit of foreign citizens from Gaza can be successful as soon as possible,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said in an interview.

Israel previously warned of mass evacuation following expected large scale attacks in Northern Gaza. De Vega said that there are no Filipinos in northern Gaza and Gaza City.

In a Reuters report, the checkpoint between Egypt and Rafah is the only way out of Gaza that is not under Israeli control.

Cairo also said that it has plans of accepting a huge number of refugees amid the Israel-Hamas war.