Game-changing unified GCC tourist visa receives unanimous approval

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are one step closer to introducing a game-changing unified tourist visa, similar to the Schengen system in Europe. During a recent meeting of GCC ministers in Muscat, Oman, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, announced the unanimous approval of the unified visa.

The unified GCC visa will serve as a convenient pass for tourists to explore all six member countries of the Gulf bloc, which include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait. Tourists visiting the Gulf region currently have to obtain separate visas for each of these countries, even though they are interconnected by air and road.

The implementation of this unified visa is eagerly anticipated as it is expected to create job opportunities and enhance regional economies. Tourists, especially long-haul travelers, will benefit from a comprehensive package that allows them to visit different GCC countries under the same visa, potentially increasing their length of stay and overall tourist spending.

While a specific launch date was not provided, Minister Mahrouqi stated that the scheme would be introduced “very soon.” It is anticipated that further details will be presented at a meeting of regional interior ministers in Muscat scheduled for November.

Once the unified visa is in place, GCC countries may collaborate on joint publicity campaigns and explore the possibility of a common booking platform and shared tourism website.

As for residents of GCC countries, it remains unclear whether expatriates living in these nations will need to apply for the unified visa. UAE Minister of Economy, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, mentioned that the GCC is considering a single visa system that would allow residents to travel freely between member states.

The exact cost and validity period of the visa have not been disclosed yet, but further information is expected to be revealed by the end of the year.

