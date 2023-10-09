Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl Dome sets Guinness World Record for largest interactive immersive dome

Expo City Dubai officially announced on Friday, October 6, that its iconic Al Wasl Dome has earned its place in the Guinness World Records as the World’s Largest Interactive Immersive Dome.

Dubbed as “the beating heart of the community,” this immersive 360-degree projection dome has been home to Expo 2020’s spectacular Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as multi-sensory performances by local and international stars such as Nancy Ajram and Coldplay.

Staying true to its new recognition as the largest interactive immersive dome, the Al Wasl Plaza features its new, groundbreaking augmented reality (AR) experience, where visitors can soon interact with the Al Wasl dome through their mobile phones.

In light of the occasion, Alwaleed Osman, Official Adjudicator at Guinness World Records, said, “Al Wasl Plaza stands as a testament to architectural excellence and a distinguished structure that resonates with those who have had the privilege of experiencing it. Its recognition in Guinness World Records™ underscores the commitment of Expo 2020, and the subsequent Expo City Dubai, to innovation and excellence.”

Meanwhile, Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director, Events & Entertainment, Expo City Dubai, commented, “Al Wasl, which means ‘connection’ in Arabic, continues to bring people together, and we are thrilled to share details of our new experiences at the same time as our iconic interactive dome has received this prestigious recognition. From interactive augmented reality and a tribute to legendary explorer Ibn Battuta, to the launch of a sustainable café and the return of our popular Winter City and Hai Ramadan festivities, our upcoming offerings cement our city as a hub of creativity, innovation and wellbeing.”

Exciting times ahead

Along with the announcement of the world record, Expo City Dubai has also revealed an exciting lineup of activities as the winter season in the country slowly approaches:

Grand opening of the new Al Wasl Plaza Café – a homegrown brand offering Arabic fusion cuisine that prides itself on its sustainability credentials, including the use of recycled fabrics for its uniforms created by textile tech company Pangaia.

Launching of -22.7°C by Molécule – an artistic musical adventure scheduled on October 27 and 28 where it will highlight Greenland’s rapidly melting ice.

Dubai Calligraphy Biennale – the first of a series of collaborations with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Biennale welcomes Japanese VR/NFT artist Aimi Sekiguchi on October 21, followed by Emirati painter, photographer and sculptor Mattar Bin Lahej on October 28.

Artificial Intelligence Film Festival (AIFF) – the new edition of AI film festival will showcase exciting and insightful films.

Winter City – to be held from December 8, 2023 to January 7, 2024, it will celebrate the magic of the festive season for the second consecutive year.

Break the Block – a music, food, and arts festival that pays homage to the spirit of young urbanites is set to arrive in January; the Middle East debut of electronic dance music festival Untold from February 15-18; and the return of Hai Ramadan, expected to run from March 11 to April 10, showcasing the true spirit of the Holy Month.

Committed to promoting physical activity as a way of life by bringing people of all ages and abilities together with an inspiring array of sports and fitness activities, Expo City Dubai is geared up to host various fitness events including the Dubai Half Marathon on February 4 and the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge on February 24 and 25.