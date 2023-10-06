2 Filipinos found dead in Thailand cargo container

Two Filipinos were found dead inside a 20-foot shipping container that was shipped from the Philippines to Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri province on September 28.

The container was then brought to Lad Krabang in Bangkok on October 2 via train where the decaying bodies of the two Filipinos have been found.

Thai news outlets reported that the bodies belonged to a man and a woman. They were also wearing shirts indicating “Alpha Kappa Rho, Vincit Omnia Veritas,” suspected to be a fraternity name and motto.

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) already confirmed the reports and said that the container came from Manila.

Authorities are now coordinating with their Thai counterparts and with the Bureau of Customs over the matter.