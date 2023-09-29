Half of Filipinos ‘dissatisfied’ with K-12 curriculum — SWS

A survey carried out by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) has revealed that half or 50 per cent of Filipinos express dissatisfaction with the K to 12 basic education program in the country.

According to a report by ABS-CBN News, among 1,500 respondents, 50 percent were dissatisfied with the K-12 curriculum, while 30 percent indicated satisfaction and 9 percent remained undecided.

Meanwhile, the same survey by the SWS highlighted that 89 percent of Filipino adults preferred the June to March academic calendar, with 10 percent favoring the September to June calendar and 1 percent having no preference.

On August 29, the new school year commenced for public schools, whereas the academic calendar had already begun a few weeks earlier for some private schools.

The Department of Education had previously stated that it was examining requests to revert to the June to March academic calendar, a proposition advocated by several groups due to the intense heat experienced in classrooms during the dry season.

Moreover, the agency is in the process of testing a revised K to 10 program that streamlines learning areas and places emphasis on foundational skills.